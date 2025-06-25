Hyderabad: Burglars target GST superintendent’s house, steal valuables

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the house of a GST Superintendent in Madhuranagar and fled with valuables.

The official, Akula Harirao, had gone to his native place with his family. Upon returning, he discovered the door lock broken. Upon checking the house, he found that gold ornaments weighing half a kilogram, a large amount of cash, and other valuables were missing.

Police were informed and visited the scene to begin an investigation. The forensics team collected fingerprints and is reviewing footage from closed-circuit cameras.