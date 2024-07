Hyderabad: A businessman died after his car overturned on the PVNR Expressway on the night on June 30, Sunday. The man has been identified as Ganesh Goud (27), a resident of Malailardevpally.

Ganesh was coming to Aramgarh from Mehdipatnam when the Mahindra Thar overturned as he was driving on the PVNR Expressway near Rajendranagar. He died on the spot. Police suspect the accident took place due to over speeding.

The man’s body is shifted to OGH mortuary for postmortem.