Hyderabad: Emergency pumping at Yellampally after a gap of 8 years

Hyderabad: Emergency pumping has begun at the Yellampally project, HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) managing director Sudarshan Reddy said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read that emergency pumping is used as a precautionary measure in a flood-like situation.

Yellampally project has a total of 20 emergency pumps. Seven out of them have been opened releasing 168 million gallons per day (MGD) through the Godavarai schemes.

“There was no flood from the upper Kaddam project as the rainfall was low. As a result, the water level in the Yellampally project started to decrease gradually. If this continues like this, there will be problems in the water supply. That is why, before such problems occur, water is being lifted through emergency pumping as a precautionary measure,” read the statement.

It should be noted that water pumping is happening after a gap of eight years.

Madhapur, Lingampally, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Hi-tech City, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Chandanagar, KPHB, Quthbullapur, Alwal, Malkajgiri are areas that will receive water through the pumping.