Hyderabad: KBR works under scrutiny as activist alleges felling of over 1,500 trees

Hyderabad: Environmental activist Dr. Lubna Sarwath has urged the Telangana government to immediately halt ongoing flyover and underpass construction around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park, alleging that large-scale tree felling is being carried out without due legal permissions.

Over 1500 trees being cut: Sarwath

In a detailed representation addressed to senior state officials, Sarwath claimed that more than 1,500 trees are being cut as part of the infrastructure project without following the mandatory procedures laid down under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA).

She argued that such actions amount to a violation of environmental law and undermine established safeguards meant to regulate urban development.

Also Read Is construction around KBR Park violating SC rules? Telangana HC to find out

Sarwath contended that the felling of trees cannot be undertaken without prior approval from a designated authority under WALTA, following proper scientific and administrative scrutiny. She further alleged that no evidence of such due process exists in this case.

The complaint also raised concerns about the role of a Tree Protection Committee, stating that it has been acting beyond its mandate. According to her, the committee is intended only for the protection and maintenance of trees and does not have the authority to grant permissions for their removal .

Road expansion plan works

The works form part of a broader road expansion plan aimed at easing traffic congestion in the busy Jubilee Hills area surrounding KBR National Park.

However, the project has triggered growing opposition from environmentalists, who warn that the loss of tree cover in and around the park could have serious consequences for Hyderabad’s urban ecology, including rising temperatures, declining air quality, and disruption of biodiversity.

Describing the issue as one of urgent public importance, Sarwath has called on the government to stop all construction activity until proper legal procedures are followed, revoke any permissions granted without authority, and ensure full compliance with environmental regulations.

She also emphasised the need to constitute and empower the appropriate WALTA authorities to oversee such decisions in accordance with the law.