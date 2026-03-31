Is construction around KBR Park violating SC rules? Telangana HC to find out

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has on Tuesday, March 31, sought responses from the state government and the Centre on the ongoing construction activity happening around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, was hearing a batch of petitions in which the petitioners contended that the construction taking place around the park violated the Supreme Court’s guidelines and the 2020 notification on ecosensitive buffer zone of the park.

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One of the petitioner’s counsel, P Sree Ramya, sought status quo on the large-scale construction, including pavement works being undertaken around the park, which the bench refused to grant for the time being, stating that it would not be influenced by apprehensions but only by serious issues on the ground.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy submitted that the construction work around the park were being carried out as per the High Court’s directions issued in 2021 with regard to another case connected to this. He noted that traffic jams around the park would be more detrimental to the environment than not taking up those works.

The bench felt that there was a need for further examination of the impact such construction works could have on the ecosensitive zone of the park.

Additional Solicitor General of India B Narasimha Sharma sought time to know the Centre’s stand on the works being taken up around the park.