Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner reviews KBR Park flyover construction work

Following the review, Karnan asked Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) to expedite the work.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 10:34 am IST
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan in a meeting

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) Commissioner RV Karnan on Monday, March 30, reviewed the construction of the KBR Park package flyover.

The commissioner accompanied by Chief Engineer  Sahadev Ratnakar visited the site near Park Hayatt at Banjara Hills Road number 2. Officials informed Karnan that excavation for all six pier foundations has been completed, while PCC bed works for three piers are completed.

They said that the steel fabrication for raft foundations would begin on Tuesday. Following the review, Karnan asked Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to expedite the work.

Subhan Bakery

The construction of the flyover has been taken up under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 10:34 am IST

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