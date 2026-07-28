Hyderabad: KFC, Domino’s outlets issued improvement notice

Hyderabad: Improvement notices have been served on a KFC outlet in Nallagandla and a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Gajularamaram following routine checks by Food Safety Officers of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) this week.

In the case of the KFC outlet situated in Aparna Neo Mall, it was observed that water was leaking from the chillers onto the floor, and that the outlet was missing a TPC meter to check the quality of the frying oil. The outlet scored 106 out of 114 points, or 93 percent, on the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) scale.

Several compliance measures were observed at the KFC outlet, such as the display of the FSSAI licence, staff uniforms with caps, the first-in, first-out method for storing raw materials, the segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, records of pest control, medical fitness certificates for employees, and water analysis. Besides, the frying oil in the outlet was found to be well within the permissible limit of TPC even in the absence of a TPC meter, apart from the availability of FoSTaC-certified persons in addition to internal audit.

Food Safety Inspection | KFC



Food Safety Officers of CMC conducted an inspection at KFC, Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, to assess compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.



✅ Good practices observed:

• FSSAI licence displayed at the premises.

• Food handlers wearing… pic.twitter.com/gxH1w5r0zg — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 27, 2026

The inspection at the Domino’s Pizza outlet of Jubilant Food Works at MGSR Chamber revealed that there was no display of FSSAI license and that there was no record of any schedule for pest control and cleaning. The scores of the outlet were 98 out of 108 points, or 91 percent.

Inspection revealed that at the Domino’s outlet, uniformed employees were wearing head caps, along with the first-in-first-out practice of food storage with appropriate date marking. Separate storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products was seen, and there were rat traps at the outlet as well as dustbins with automatic closing lids. There were medical fitness certificates of the food handlers and also FoSTaC-certified staff. The officials noted that an FSSAI licence was not displayed at the premises and pest control and cleaning schedule records were not maintained.

CMC has asked the managers of both outlets to rectify the observations made and continue following the food safety standards.