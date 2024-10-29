Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute shares vital tips for a safe Diwali

Hyderabad: As Diwali draws near, the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) encourages the public to observe safety measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Diwali is a time for celebration and togetherness. By following a few safety steps amidst the lights, firecrackers, and gatherings, we can ensure our festivities remain both joyful and secure,” says Dr. Shalini Singh, Consultant Ophthalmologist at LVPEI’s Kallam Anji Reddy Campus in Hyderabad.

In case of eye injury, LVPEI advises:

Seek immediate medical attention to prevent further harm.

If debris enters the eye, rinse it gently with clean water or saline. Avoid using any other substances.

Keep the eye closed and cover it with a clean, dry cloth until a professional can examine it.

Avoid pressing or rubbing the injured eye, as this can worsen the injury.

Refrain from using ointments or home remedies on the eye.

If a foreign object is lodged in the eye, leave it in place and seek professional removal without delay, even if the injury seems minor.

For safe handling of firecrackers, LVPEI recommends:

Purchase fireworks only from authorized vendors.

Store fireworks away from children and flammable items.

Ensure adult supervision, especially when children are involved in lighting crackers.

Only one person should ignite a firecracker at a time while others maintain a safe distance.

Light firecrackers in open areas and use long candles or sparklers to ignite them.

Keep water buckets nearby, and wear protective goggles to shield eyes from sparks.

Avoid holding firecrackers while lighting them or igniting them in enclosed containers.

Do not relight faulty firecrackers; exercise patience with firecrackers that don’t ignite immediately.

Avoid synthetic or loose clothing when handling fireworks.

Never keep firecrackers in pockets or light them during high winds, as this can lead to accidents.

With these precautions, LV Prasad Eye Institute hopes everyone enjoys a safe and joyful Diwali, it said in a statement Monday.