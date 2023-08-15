Hyderabad: Man booked for covering Shaik Bawazir’s body with tricolour

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police have registered a case against a social worker, Khaja Aleemuddin alias Caller Aleem, for allegedly insulting the national flag. He was booked for covering the body of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, who was murdered in Bandlaguda area on August 11, with the tricolour.

The police have registered a case under Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

On August 14, BJYM Hyderabad vice-president Pittala Rajesh filed a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police. He alleged that on August 11 evening while he was passing from Keshavgiri towards Chandrayangutta, he observed that an ambulance was carrying a body covered in the national flag towards Barkas.

Later, he came to know that the deceased was ‘social activist’ Sayeed Bawazir.

Meanwhile, Khaja Aleemuddin and others posted several videos on social media showing the deceased’s body covered in the national flag. The complainant stated that the deceased was a history-sheeter, and covering his body with the national flag meant disrespecting it.

“The covering of body of a person with criminal background is insult to the Indian national flag,” said BJYM leader P Rajesh in his complaint. He requested the police take necessary action against those who insulted the Indian National flag, as per law.

On August 11, Shaik Bawazir was murdered at Bandlaguda. Police later registered an FIR against three AIMIM leaders — Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi and Saleh Saadi of Jalpally area — for their alleged involvement in the case.