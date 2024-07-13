Hyderabad: Biker dies after 3 trucks collide, one falls on him

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man passed away a road accident involving three trucks and a two-wheeler at Kothur Y junction in the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits on Friday, July 12.

The victim, who was on the two-wheeler, was identified as Anjaiah.

Also Read 3 killed as bus with pilgrims from Hyderabad hits truck; 14 injured

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the video, a truck is seen trying to make a u-turn while another truck comes from behind, causing it to veer into the opposite lane. Another truck, coming from the opposite direction collides with the trucks and falls on the biker Anjaiah, who passed away on the spot.

Whose fault is this?



Ill-Fated Accident Caught on CCTV at Kothur Y Junction in Hyderabad



A catastrophic accident involving multiple vehicles unfolded at Kothur Y Junction, within the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits, and was captured on CCTV.

The chain of events began… pic.twitter.com/BsRCC76FIY — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) July 13, 2024

Other injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.