Hyderabad: Biker dies after 3 trucks collide, one falls on him

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2024 7:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man passed away a road accident involving three trucks and a two-wheeler at Kothur Y junction in the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits on Friday, July 12.

The victim, who was on the two-wheeler, was identified as Anjaiah.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the video, a truck is seen trying to make a u-turn while another truck comes from behind, causing it to veer into the opposite lane. Another truck, coming from the opposite direction collides with the trucks and falls on the biker Anjaiah, who passed away on the spot.

Other injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

