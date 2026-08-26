Hyderabad: Man on bus caught with 5 kg ganja worth Rs 2.5L

Hyderabad: The State Excise Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 5 kg of dry ganja, estimated to be worth Rs. 2.5 lakh, from a passenger travelling in a private bus from Nagpur to Hyderabad and arrested him at Gundlapochampally on the morning of Wednesday, August 26.

Acting on a tip-off that ganja was being transported illegally in buses coming from Nagpur, two teams of the State Task Force conducted checks on passengers near Malibu Restaurant on the outskirts of Gundlapochampally under the jurisdiction of the Medchal Excise Station.

The State Excise Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 5 kg of dry ganja, estimated to be worth Rs. 2.5 lakh, from a passenger travelling in a private bus from Nagpur to Hyderabad and arrested him at Gundlapochampally on the morning of Wednesday, August 26. pic.twitter.com/z0Q6E5Pdav — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 26, 2026

During the checks, officials found five packets containing 5 kg of dry ganja in a handbag carried by Mohammed Khader, 46, of Islamapur, Echoda, Adilabad district. He was taken into custody and questioned.

According to the Excise officials, Khader told investigators that he had procured the ganja from unidentified persons from Odisha in Nagpur at around Rs 2,000 per kg.

He allegedly brought it to Hyderabad and sold it in 50-gram packets for Rs. 500 each. He also reportedly told officials that he supplied the contraband to a person from Golconda and that the two sold it jointly.

The seized ganja and Khader were handed over to the Medchal Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.