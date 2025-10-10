Hyderabad: MCC Control Room inaugurated for Jubilee Hills by-election

District Election Officer instructed officials and staff to remain on round-the-clock alert until the by-election process is completed.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2025 10:08 am IST
Hyderabad District Election officer RV Karnan released schedule for special summer revision of electoral rolls in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.
Hyderabad District Election officer RV Karnan

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R. V. Karnan on Thursday inaugurated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Control Room at the GHMC headquarters in connection with the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election scheduled for November 11.

Speaking at the event, Karnan instructed officials and staff to remain on round-the-clock alert until the by-election process is completed. He said the control room will play a key role in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

He directed the team to act immediately on any complaints of MCC violations by alerting the field election teams, expenditure monitoring units, flying squads (FST), static surveillance teams (SST), video surveillance teams (VST), and MCC enforcement units.

Memory Khan Seminar

GHMC Additional Election Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Vigilance Additional SP and MCC Nodal Officer Narasimha Reddy, Media Nodal Officer Dasharatham, CI Amruth Reddy, and other officials were also present.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2025 10:08 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button