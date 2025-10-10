Hyderabad: MCC Control Room inaugurated for Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R. V. Karnan on Thursday inaugurated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Control Room at the GHMC headquarters in connection with the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election scheduled for November 11.

Speaking at the event, Karnan instructed officials and staff to remain on round-the-clock alert until the by-election process is completed. He said the control room will play a key role in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

He directed the team to act immediately on any complaints of MCC violations by alerting the field election teams, expenditure monitoring units, flying squads (FST), static surveillance teams (SST), video surveillance teams (VST), and MCC enforcement units.

GHMC Additional Election Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Vigilance Additional SP and MCC Nodal Officer Narasimha Reddy, Media Nodal Officer Dasharatham, CI Amruth Reddy, and other officials were also present.