Hyderabad: Mechanic gets 20 year RI for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday, June 25, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2020.

The convict was a 21-year-old mechanic and a resident of Hyderabad. The victim, 17, was reported missing by her parents, who filed a complaint with the Dabeerpura police in Hyderabad. On July 5, the victim returned home and narrated the incident to her parents.

Also Read AP realtor held for duping investors in Hyderabad of Rs 8 crore

According to the police, the girl met the convict in 2019. On July 2, 2020, he took the victim to his native village in Nalgonda on the pretext of marriage. The mechanic sexually assaulted the girl at his residence before dropping her at her residence in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Dabeerpura police registered a case under sections 5(l) r/w 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and 363, 376(2)(n) r/w 109 of the Indian Penal Code. The metropolitan court in Nampally also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on him.