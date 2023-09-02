Hyderabad police arrest 8 ‘supari killers’ in Rajendranagar murder case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday, September 2, arrested eight ‘supari Killers’ in connection with killing a man in Rajendranagar early this week. The police seized a four-wheeler, a scooter, knives, and cash Rs 25,000 from their possession.

The accused had killed the man on Tuesday, August 29 night while he was returning from a gym after a workout. The body of the victim was shifted to Osmania Hospital in the city for postmortem.

The arrested persons were identified as Vinod Singh aged 25, Gopi Kishan aged 27, Mohammed Akbar aged 45, Syed Shahbaz aged 30, Syed Irfan aged 24, Syed Mahaboob aged 30, Mohammed Majid aged 25 and Mohammed Afsar Pasha aged 28.

According to the Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), R Jagadeshwar Reddy, the accused Rahul Singh, a resident of Manikonda is a relative of another accused Vinod and Gopi.

DCP said Gopi and Vinod had a dispute with the Victim Rahul over ancestral property. Also, the mentioned accused had to pay Rs 60 lakh to Rahul.

To avoid paying the money, Vinod and Gopi planned to get Rahul eliminated and struck a deal with another accused Akbar, who is a businessman from Tolichowki.

After fixing a deal of Rs 15 lakh, Akbar agreed to kill Rahul. The duo paid an advance amount of Rs 10 lakh to Akbar who along with his associates Irfan, Shahbaz, Mahaboob, Majid, and Afsar Pasha kept an eye on the victim. On getting an opportunity, the accused killed him when he was going home from the gym at Rajendranagar,” said the police.

The police succeeded in arresting all the suspects on Saturday and sent them to remand.