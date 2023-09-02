Telangana: Two interstate ganja peddlers nabbed in Pochampally

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by the Pochampally police on Saturday for smuggling 70 kilograms of dry ganja.

The drug along with two mobile phones adding up to Rs 15 lakh were seized from the possession of the accused.

The accused Devraj Teju Pawar, 23, from Thane and Sachin Subash Shinde, 35, from Pune were transporting ganja.

According to the police, the duo purchased ganja from peddlers in the Araku region of Vishakhapatnam for Rs 5000 per kg and planned to sell it in Maharashtra for Rs 20,000 per kg.

On a tip-off, the sleuths of the SOT LB Nagar Zone Team along with Pochampally police apprehended the interstate drug peddlers near Juluru X Roads, Pochampally.

Police said that the accused duo will be produced before and remanded in court.