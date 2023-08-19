Hyderabad: 7 held with ganja worth Rs 1.6L in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Seven people were apprehended by the Musheerabad police for consuming and selling ganja at an open place at Bonthala Basthi.

The cops also seized 8 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,60,000 from the possession of the accused.

Abdul Mubasheer Hussain, 20, Mohd Iftekar Ali, 21, Mapepally Siddarth, 19, Kayadala Manikanta, 23, Nalavala Arvind Yadav, 22, Banavath Ramesh, 27, Cherla Manikanta, 19 were arrested for the crime.

According to the police, the accused were not just consuming the drug but also creating a nuisance by selling it to addicts in an open space near the temple.

On a tip-off, the Musheerabad police raided the den in the evening hours and apprehended them with dry ganja.

A petty case was filed against them following which they were sentenced to 15 days in jail after they were produced in the court.