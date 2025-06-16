Hyderabad police book 7 for attacking AIMIM worker during MLA’s visit

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazar police registered a case against seven individuals for allegedly attacking an AIMIM party worker during Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj’s visit to rain-affected areas on Thursday, June 12.

According to a complaint filed by 31-year-old Abdul Aziz, he had accompanied his uncle, Khaja Naseerudin, when the MLA arrived to inspect waterlogging points in Yakutpura.

“Mohd Omer pushed my uncle forcefully due to personal grudges, and when I objected, a heated argument broke out between us. Meanwhile, Mohd Omer, along with his brothers Mohd Ali, Mohd Ghouse, Mohd Siddique, Mohd Kaleem, Mohd Sahil, and Mohd Khaja, threatened me and my uncle with dire consequences and began beating us with sticks. As a result, I suffered head injuries requiring stitches and multiple bleeding wounds on my body,” Aziz stated in his complaint.

The Rein Bazar police filed a case under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 351(2) r/w 3(5) of the BNS Act and initiated an investigation.

Allegations of false case

Amjedullah Khan, spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek, urged Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to intervene, claiming that an unjust case had been registered against innocent individuals. He stated that recent heavy rains had caused sewage water to enter homes in Murtuza Nagar, Dhobi Ghat, Madina Nagar, and other areas under the Yakutpura Assembly Constituency, destroying the belongings of poor families due to faulty ongoing drain construction work.

“Frustrated by this, some residents protested during MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj’s visit. Subsequently, under pressure from the MLA, the Rein Bazar Police have been summoning innocent residents daily, forcing them to wait at the station from morning till night. Moreover, FIR No. 93/2025 has been filed under non-bailable sections against individuals who had no connection to the incident,” Khan said.

Rain-related damage

Thursday’s rains submerged several houses in Murtuza Nagar, Madina Nagar, Moula ka Chilla, and other parts of Yakutpura. Residents reported extensive damage to household items and said they had to flee, leaving everything behind to save their lives.

Surprisingly, despite the widespread rain damage, no police personnel were deployed for security during the MLA’s visit, even though senior officials were aware of the situation.