Hyderabad police book travel service operators over faulty bus

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against RedBus and Taruni Trans and Logistics after 25 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Goa were allegedly deceived and made to board a poorly maintained bus.

The incident occurred late on April 17, when passengers boarded a bus from LB Nagar around 10 pm.

Despite booking through the RedBus app for a well-equipped, air-conditioned coach, they were shocked to find themselves in a substandard vehicle with non-functional AC, severely worn-out tyres, and a foul smell believed to be from leaking engine oil.

Outraged, the passengers got off at S.R. Nagar Metro Station and accused the travel agency of fraud and negligence.

One of the passengers, M. Mahesh, an IT employee from Siddipet, filed a police complaint on behalf of the group. Madhuranagar police registered a zero FIR on April 18 and transferred the case to the LB Nagar Police Station for further action.

Further investigation is ongoing