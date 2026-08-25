Hyderabad: Police nab two, seize medicines worth Rs 4.8L

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Golconda team, Hyderabad, with the help of the SR Nagar Police, apprehended a supplier on Tuesday, August 25, for allegedly selling medicines without a doctor’s prescription.

They said the alleged supplier was caught in the act of selling Senkof, Alkof DX cough syrup, and Tapentadol (Tapazole) tablets to a consumer illegally without a doctor’s prescription.

While the alleged supplier has been identified as 28-year-old Pathan Saleem, the alleged consumer is 19-year-old Prashanth Reddy from Sanath Nagar.

Among the seized drugs are 12 vials of Termin injection, 10,000 tablets of Tapazole, 450 bottles of Senkof cough syrup, 6 bottles of Alkof DX cough syrup, and a smartphone. The cumulative worth of these items is Rs 4,80,300.

Pathan Saleem, a native of Yousufguda, worked as an assistant to his elder brother, Pathan Shareef, at a pharmacy in Sanath Nagar. In his brother’s absence, he allegedly sold Termin injection, Tapazole tablets, Senkof, and Alkof DX cough syrup without a prescription at higher prices.

He also allegedly decided to sell the same on the black market by using his brother’s pharmacy’s rubber stamps at different locations. He allegedly took a separate store in the same building to stock and sell the same with the help of Reddy, who also sometimes purchased the same from him for his own consumption.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths caught them red-handed and handed them over to the Drug Inspector, Khairtabad Zone, Hyderabad, for further action.