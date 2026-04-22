Hyderabad Police organise meeting for Bakrid, to keep vigil on cow slaughter

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police organised a high-level inter-departmental coordination meeting on Wednesday, April 22, for the peaceful conduct of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A Ramana Reddy chaired the meeting while other officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Srikanth, Deputy Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation A Suresh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) SR Nagar Raghavendra, ACP Banjara Hills Venkat Reddy, Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry Rachakonda Reddy, veterinary officers and the manager of Urban Biodiversity.

The meeting was held at the Madhura Nagar Community Hall in Jubilee Hills, where approximately 200 stakeholders were in attendance, along with officials from the Transport Department, cattle transporters, Qureshi community members and beef shop owners.

DCP Reddy emphasises the need for seamless coordination between the police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Veterinary Departments to manage logistics and law enforcement on the day of the festival.

The authorities will be enforcing mandatory checkpoints operated in three shifts to monitor the movement of animals in compliance with legal standards. The officials issued a strict warning against illegal transport, sale or slaughter of cows and calves.

All cattle transporters are required to possess valid certificates from veterinary doctors and official transport receipts.

GHMC officials were directed to ensure proper sanitation and waste disposal, while the police were briefed on traffic control measures to prevent congestion during the festival.

All stakeholders were urged to cooperate with the administration to maintain peace and follow animal welfare norms.