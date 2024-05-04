Hyderabad: Railway police arrest 2 for transporting 34 kg ganja from Vizag

Both the accused are laborers and purchased the ganja from some persons in Visakhapatnam and intended to sell it to needy persons

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 4th May 2024 9:41 pm IST
Four Ganja peddlers detained under PD Act in Hyderabad
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad apprehended two persons who were transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam and seized 34 kilograms of dry ganja worth about Rs. 8.50 lakh.

The accused Vikesh, 25, and Akash Kumar, 19, were transporting the dry ganja in two trolley suitcases and transporting it to Delhi by Rajdhani Express train via Secunderabad.

Both of them are laborers and purchased the ganja from some persons in Visakhapatnam and intended to sell it to needy persons.

MS Education Academy

The arrests were made under supervision of SN Jaweed, Deputy Superintendent Railway Police (Urban – Secunderabad).

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 4th May 2024 9:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button