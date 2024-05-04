Hyderabad: Railway police arrest 2 for transporting 34 kg ganja from Vizag

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad apprehended two persons who were transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam and seized 34 kilograms of dry ganja worth about Rs. 8.50 lakh.

The accused Vikesh, 25, and Akash Kumar, 19, were transporting the dry ganja in two trolley suitcases and transporting it to Delhi by Rajdhani Express train via Secunderabad.

Both of them are laborers and purchased the ganja from some persons in Visakhapatnam and intended to sell it to needy persons.

The arrests were made under supervision of SN Jaweed, Deputy Superintendent Railway Police (Urban – Secunderabad).