Hyderabad: RTC bus chain snatcher held, 40g gold recovered

Hyderabad: The Humayun nagar police have arrested a gold chain snatcher and recovered three gold chains weighing 3.5 tolas from his possession. The accused, identified as Laxman Rathod, 31, a resident of Mangar Basthi, Habeebnagar, was caught while attempting to sell the stolen ornaments in Vijayanagar Colony.

According to the police, on March 27 at around 9:00 pm, Mummidi Mohan Reddy, a resident of Nalgonda District, lodged a complaint after realizing that his gold chain was stolen while he was traveling by bus.

Reddy had come to Hyderabad on March 26 to attend a relative’s funeral. On March 27, while alighting from a Metro Deluxe bus at Mehdipatnam, he was inconvenienced by unknown persons, and upon getting down, he noticed that his 16-gram gold chain was missing.

Following the complaint, the Crime Team of Humayun Nagar police station, under the supervision of senior officials, apprehended Laxman Rathod in Vijayanagar Colony while he was trying to sell the stolen gold chains.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and also revealed the involvement of two other accomplices, Shameer and Akram, both residents of Mangar Basthi, who are currently absconding.

Police have registered multiple cases under Section 303(2) of the IPC at the Humayun Nagar police station in connection with the thefts.

The Hyderabad police have urged citizens to remain vigilant, especially while traveling on public transport, and to report any suspicious activities immediately.