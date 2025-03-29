Watch: Hyderabad police crackdown on stunt riders on Inner Ring Road

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police detained several youngsters performing dangerous stunts on the Attapur Inner Ring Road on the intervening night of March 28-29.

The police issued stern warnings against such reckless behaviour, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against anyone caught engaging in similar stunts on public roads.

This incident is part of a growing trend of dangerous driving in Hyderabad, particularly among youngsters seeking thrills and social media fame.

The Inner Ring Road has seen a rise in stunt performances, including wheelies and high-speed maneuvers, often shared online to garner attention.

Authorities have expressed concern over these activities, which not only endanger the lives of those involved but also pose significant risks to other road users.

In recent weeks, incidents involving luxury vehicles performing stunts have gained notoriety, with videos going viral and prompting public outcry.

The police have increased surveillance and enforcement measures to combat this trend and ensure road safety. As the popularity of such stunts on Inner Ring Road continues to rise, Hyderabad police officials are urging the public to prioritize safety over social media fame.