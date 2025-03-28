Beer bottles found at mosque in Miyapur during Shab-e-Qadr

The intruders alleged that they were initially attacked while passing through the mosque.

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in Miyapur on Thursday, March 27, after beer bottles were reportedly found in a mosque while Shab-e-Qadr prayers were being offered.

The incident occurred at Masjid-e-Mohammadia, Muzaffer Ahmed Nagar, Miyapur. The masjid committee informed the Miyapur police. Videos shared on X show Hindu men abusing people outside the mosque. The intruders alleged that they were initially attacked while passing through the mosque.

An argument ensued between the two groups and the the mischievous individuals were heard abusing the Muslims.

Following a complaint, the Miyapur police registered a case.

