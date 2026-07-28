Hyderabad to get heavy rains in evening, commuters warned

Commuters are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.

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Dark stormy sky with heavy rain and thick clouds over the landscape.
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Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in West, Central and North East Hyderabad in the next hour, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast, T Balaji.

Areas in Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Medchal, Bachupally are currently experiencing heavy rainfall.

Commuters are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.

Subhan Bakery

Waterlogging and traffic alerts

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, including Bible House, Chilakalguda X Road, KCP Junction and NFCL Junction. Traffic police have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Bus accident on a hilly road with people assisting and inspecting the damaged vehicle.
Bible House
Bus accident on a hilly road with people assisting and inspecting the damaged vehicle.
Chilakalguda X Road
Bus accident on a hilly road with people assisting and inspecting the scene.
KCP Junction
Bus accident on a hilly road with people assisting and inspecting the scene.
NFCL Junction

Cyberabad Traffic Police has said that while first round of moderate rains have ended, a second round of moderate rain is very likely from 7:15 pm to 9 pm.

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