Hyderabad to get heavy rains in evening, commuters warned

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in West, Central and North East Hyderabad in the next hour, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast, T Balaji.
Areas in Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Medchal, Bachupally are currently experiencing heavy rainfall.
Commuters are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.
Waterlogging and traffic alerts
Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, including Bible House, Chilakalguda X Road, KCP Junction and NFCL Junction. Traffic police have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
Cyberabad Traffic Police has said that while first round of moderate rains have ended, a second round of moderate rain is very likely from 7:15 pm to 9 pm.