Hyderabad to get heavy rains in evening, commuters warned

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in West, Central and North East Hyderabad in the next hour, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast, T Balaji.

Areas in Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Medchal, Bachupally are currently experiencing heavy rainfall.

Commuters are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.

HEAVY RAIN ALERT FOR HYDERABAD – ALERT 2 – 5.15 PM ⚠️🌧️



Continuation to previous update, HEAVY DOWNPOURS ongoing across Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Medchal, Bachupally areas



This will further cover West, Central, North East Hyderabad during next 1hr. MODERATE – HEAVY… https://t.co/BNHpxN9IwP — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 28, 2026

Waterlogging and traffic alerts

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, including Bible House, Chilakalguda X Road, KCP Junction and NFCL Junction. Traffic police have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Bible House

Chilakalguda X Road

KCP Junction

NFCL Junction

Cyberabad Traffic Police has said that while first round of moderate rains have ended, a second round of moderate rain is very likely from 7:15 pm to 9 pm.