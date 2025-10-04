Hyderabad to host India’s first FIP Silver Padel tournament

Hyderabad: India is set to host its first-ever FIP silver tournament under the official International Padel Federation (IPF) tour in Hyderabad from October 12 to 15.

Winner of the tournament will receive Rs 15,00,000, the highest ever for the game till now.

The event will take place at the KPGBA complex, which houses three globally recognised MejorSet padel courts known for their finest quality and design.

Speaking on the announcement, Sneha Abraham Sehgal, IPF President, said, “The FIP Silver Hyderabad represents a watershed moment for padel in India. With world-class infrastructure, top-ranked international players, and the highest prize pool in our country’s history, this tournament sets a new benchmark. It is not just a competition, but the beginning of India’s journey as a global hub for padel.”

The semifinals and finals of the tournament will be live-streamed on FIP’s official YouTube channel and broadcast on Zoom TV, allowing fans to witness the action.

Padel is a social racket game that blends elements of tennis and squash, making it easy to learn and appealing to a wide range of players, including children, adults, and women, who now form a significant portion of new players. In India, padel has rapidly grown in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.