Hyderabad to host prominent industry events starting June 21

Hyderabad: The city is set to host a series of high-profile industry events starting June 21 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. These events are designed to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and boost business growth across multiple sectors.

16th Rice and Grains Milling Tech Expo

The lineup begins with the 16th Rice and Grains Milling Tech Expo, a three-day event commencing on June 21. This expo will feature the latest advancements in manufacturing technologies and solutions, aimed at enhancing production capabilities for both large industries and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

8th Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX)

Following this, the 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) will take place from August 16 to 19. HIMTEX 2024 will serve as a hub for opportunities in machine tools, engineering, robotics, and automation. With over 300 exhibitors, attendees can expect to see state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, and solutions in fields such as metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, and industrial engineering.

3rd India Process Expo and Conference (IPEC)

Running concurrently with HIMTEX, the 3rd edition of the India Process Expo and Conference (IPEC) will spotlight advancements in process industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. IPEC aims to bring together manufacturers, service providers, and technology experts, providing a platform for showcasing innovative products and high-quality services.

Inaugural Eco Sustain Expo

Additionally, the inaugural Eco Sustain Expo will be held alongside these events, focusing on sustainable technologies and solutions. This expo will highlight innovations in renewable energy, waste management, green infrastructure, and environmental conservation. With over 100 exhibitors expected, the Eco Sustain Expo aims to drive transformative changes in waste management practices and promote a cleaner environment.

These events collectively aim to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of growth and development in Hyderabad.