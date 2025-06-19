Hyderabad: Two injured as speeding car hits divider in Barkas

Hyderabad: Two people were injured when a speeding car crashed into a road divider in Barkas, Old City of Hyderabad, late on Wednesday night.

According to locals who witnessed the incident, the car was moving at high speed when it collided with the divider near the CRPF campus on Barkas Road. The impact severely damaged the vehicle, leaving the two occupants with serious injuries. Bystanders pulled them out and rushed them to the hospital.

Police arrived at the scene after being alerted by residents and used a JCB to clear the wreckage, allowing traffic to resume.

Locals highlighted that frequent accidents occur on the stretch due to non-functional streetlights. They urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Jalpally Municipality to repair and install proper lighting along the Barkas-Shaheen Nagar Road to improve safety.