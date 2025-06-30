Hyderabad: Unidentified body found at Bahadurpura X roads

Hyderabad: An unidentified dead body was found at the Bahadurpura X Roads in Hyderabad on Monday, June 30.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bahadurpura circle inspector Raghu Nath said, “An unidentified body of a male was found near Honda showroom. It seems to be a suspicious death and the body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.”

The body was found underneath the Bahadurpura flyover.

Rao further said that no complaint was received regarding the incident. Further details are awaited.