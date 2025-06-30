Hyderabad: Unidentified body found at Bahadurpura X roads

The body was found underneath the Bahadurpura flyover.

Hyderabad: An unidentified dead body was found at the Bahadurpura X Roads in Hyderabad on Monday, June 30.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bahadurpura circle inspector Raghu Nath said, “An unidentified body of a male was found near Honda showroom. It seems to be a suspicious death and the body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.”

Rao further said that no complaint was received regarding the incident. Further details are awaited.

