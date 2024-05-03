Hyderabad: Water tankers complete over 4 lakh trips in March, April

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSS&B) witnessed a remarkable increase in water tanker trips during the month of April, surpassing the figures from March. In April alone, the water tankers completed over 2.37 lakh trips, compared to 1.69 lakh trips in the previous month. This make 4.06 lakh trips in just two months.

At the onset of April, the fleet comprised 613 tankers, but due to escalating demand, the number surged to 840 tankers. Additionally, more filling stations and points were added to cater to the rising requirements of the residents.

According to a statement released by the Water Board, nearly half of the consumers in the city, accounting for 48.96%, booked tankers through the mobile app. Approximately 36.78% booked via the Interactive Voice Response System, while 14.16% opted for the Water Board website. A negligible 0.10% chose other channels for booking.

In response to the escalating demand, HMWS&SB Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy conducted a review meeting on tanker management, urging officials to brace themselves for heightened bookings in May. He stresses on the importance of ensuring that reservoirs are fully operational by June to meet the anticipated demand.

During his inspection of various reservoirs being constructed under Package-I of the ORR Project Phase II, Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy directed officials to expedite construction and ensure availability by June. These reservoirs are crucial for supplying drinking water to villages, colonies, and gated communities within the Outer Ring Road limits.

Out of the 33 reservoirs planned under this package, 22 have already been completed, while construction of the remaining 11 is at 90% completion. Additionally, a new pipeline spanning 1522.27 km is currently under installation to enhance water distribution across the city.