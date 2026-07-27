Plant lovers in Hyderabad have something exciting to look forward to this week. The Grand Indian Nursery Mela is returning to the city, bringing together more than 200 nurseries for what organisers describe as India’s biggest plant exhibition.

From rare plants and colourful flowers to bonsai displays and gardening accessories, the five day event promises something for everyone, whether you are an experienced gardener or just starting your green journey.

Plants from Rs. 10 and exciting giveaways

One of the biggest highlights of the mela is its budget friendly pricing. Visitors can buy selected plants starting from just Rs. 10, making it an affordable outing for students, families and first time gardeners.

Organisers have also announced free gifts and special offers for shoppers during the exhibition.

More than just a plant sale

The Grand Indian Nursery Mela will feature a huge collection of indoor and outdoor plants, flowering varieties, succulents, cacti, bonsai and rare plants.

Visitors can also shop for decorative pots, planters, gardening tools and other plant accessories to create their own green spaces at home.

Apart from shopping, the event will include expert guidance for gardening enthusiasts and workshops where visitors can learn practical tips on plant care and maintenance.

It is an ideal opportunity for beginners to gain knowledge while experienced gardeners can discover new varieties and trends.

A fun outing for the whole family

The exhibition is more than a marketplace. It offers visitors a chance to spend a day surrounded by greenery, explore beautifully arranged plant displays and find inspiration for home gardens and balconies.

Families, children and photography enthusiasts can enjoy strolling through rows of vibrant plants while discovering unique species from across the country.

Event details

The Grand Indian Nursery Mela will be held at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad, from July 29 to August 2. The exhibition will remain open daily from 9 am to 9 pm. Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 50 per person.

Why you should not miss it

With more than 200 participating nurseries, affordable prices, expert advice, workshops and thousands of plants to choose from, the Grand Indian Nursery Mela is expected to be one of Hyderabad’s biggest green events of the year.

Whether you want to buy your first houseplant, expand your collection or simply enjoy a day close to nature, this exhibition offers plenty of reasons to visit.