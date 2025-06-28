HYDRAA’s working group to predict, inform people about rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with the various state and central government departments, will be forming a working group to achieve accuracy in predicting rains and disseminating that information to the people, so that traffic problem during the rains could be assuaged to an extent.

On Saturday, June 28, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath, along with an inter-departmental team of experts held a meeting on the topic “weather prediction in urban areas and monitoring.”

Addressing the gathering, Ranganath said that the working group will not only predict the rains accurately, but would also prepare the administrative machinery to respond to the exigencies that could arise as it rains.

He said that there was a need to increase the number of automatic weather stations in Hyderabad from the present 157 stations. He opined that the new weather stations could be installed in the premises of government offices.

He also opined that the wind speed also needed to be calculated and reported accurately, along with the rainfall prediction to the residents of the localities which could be potentially affected.

Retired director general of the India Meteorological Department suggested that 1 cm rainfall in an area of 1 square kilometre would bring 9.96 million litre, and depending on how much of that water percolates into the soil, it could be ascertained how much of flood water is generated.

HYDRAA’s monsoon emergency teams ready for action

To mitigate the impacts of potential flooding of potential areas during the monsoons, HYDRAA will be pressing 150 Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) into action across 30 circles of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) starting Tuesday, July 1.

During an orientation of the 150 teams on Saturday, June 28, AV Ranganath instructed the MET personnel to be alert and respond to any issue raised by the people immediately.

He directed them to continuously monitor the nalas and culverts on them, to prevent clogging of waste and obstruction to the free flow of water. He also asked them to be proactive in finding such blockades and to take steps to clear them from encroachments or accumulation/obstructions.

Directing them to remove the fallen trees during the rains immediately, Ranganath said that the 150 METs will be provided all implements and tools to carry-out their works, in addition to training.

Wherever there is any problem, he asked the METs to first inform their immediate HYDRAA higher-ups, so that swift decisions could be taken and the issues could be addressed immediately.