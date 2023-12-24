IIT-K professor dies of cardiac arrest while delivering speech on stage

Kanpur: Dean of Students Welfare and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Kanpur, Professor Sameer Khandekar, died of cardiac arrest while delivering a speech, ironically on a health-related topic, at an alumni meet on the campus.

The last words of 53-year-old Khandekar reportedly were, “Take care of your health…”, after which he collapsed on the dais.

He was rushed to Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology, where he was declared “dead upon arrival”.

According to IIT-K sources, the professor was grappling with cardiac health issues since 2019.

Cardiologist Dr Neeraj Kumar said by the time the patient was brought to the hospital, he had already passed away. “He died of cardiac arrest or cardiac block,” Kumar added.

Sharing the news on X, IIT-K Director Prof S. Ganesh said that the institute was mourning “the loss of a humble soul”.

The professor is survived by his parents, wife Pradyanya and a son. His body has been kept at the health centre of the institute and the last rites will take place after his son, who is studying at Cambridge University, arrives from the UK.