In pics – ISRO launches SSLV-D3-EOS-08 from Sriharikota

Sriharikota: ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh, Friday, Aug 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)