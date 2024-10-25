India, China begin troop disengagement in Eastern Ladakh

India and China have begun disengaging troops at two friction points, Demchok and Depsang Plains, in Eastern Ladakh. As per agreements between both nations, the Indian army is moving equipment to rear locations in these areas, according to Defence officials reported by ANI.

This follows an agreement earlier this week aimed at ending the four-year standoff in eastern Ladakh. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed ongoing communication between both sides through diplomatic and military channels during a media briefing in Beijing.

So far, disengagement has taken place at five other friction points: Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso’s northern bank, the Kailash Range, Gogra PP 17A, and PP15 in the Gogra hot springs area. Demilitarised zones have been established, where both Indian and Chinese troops are barred from patrolling.

India, which has sought to restore pre-2020 patrolling rights, will now be able to resume operations in some previously restricted areas.

(This a developing story, further details awaited)