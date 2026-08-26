India rejects UN’s ‘politically motivated’ report on racial bias

New Delhi: India rejected the United Nations (UN) report on racial discrimination in the country, calling it “politically motivated” and “highly malicious” as it included sweeping generalisations and unsubstantiated allegations.

In an official statement on Wednesday, August 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it has taken note of the observations made in the report released by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) after it reviewed India in Geneva from August 11 to 12.

India has underlined its constitutional safeguards, legal framework, pluralism and efforts to protect disadvantaged communities during the review, according to the response.

“While we will respond to the committee’s observations through the established procedure, the inter-ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations or tendency to exceed the convention’s mandate during the review meeting,” the MEA said.

The statement said that India rejects any “politically motivated, highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves.”

It said that India would respond to the UN report’s observations through the established process.

What the UN report highlighted

The UN report on the elimination of racial discrimination published its review on Tuesday, August 25, highlighting the significant increase of state-administered violence against Rohingya refugees, Dalits, and Bengali-speaking Muslims in India.

The committee said reports of large-scale violations perpetrated by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, indigenous and tribal people, including Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens or foreigners were a matter of “grave concern.”

It observed that following the 2025 Pahalgam attack, police identity checks involving racial profiling reportedly resulted in arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and ill-treatment. The UN body also expressed concern over deportations and forcible returns of people in need of protection, stating that it constitutes a violation of international law.

It called on India to urgently address the allegations and refrain from unlawful expulsions of migrants, Rohingyas, Bengali-speaking Muslims and asylum-seekers.