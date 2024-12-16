India, Sri Lanka decide to ramp up defence, energy, trade ties

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka on Monday, December 16, adopted a futuristic vision to expand their partnership, resolved to soon conclude a defence cooperation pact and decided to ramp up energy ties by establishing electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines.

The decisions were taken during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

Prime Minister Modi said both sides decided to emphasise investment-led growth and connectivity for the India-Sri Lanka economic partnership, and it was decided that physical, digital and energy connectivity will be key pillars of the cooperation.

Work will be done to establish electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines, Modi said, adding India will supply liquefied natural gas to the island nation’s power plants.

Ferry Service to connect India and Srilanka

The prime minister also announced that a ferry service will be started between Rameshwaram and Talaimanar to boost connectivity between the two nations.

“We both agree that our security interests are interconnected. We have decided to finalise the defence cooperation agreement soon. There has also been an agreement for cooperation on hydrography,” Modi said.

The issue of vexed fishermen was also discussed in the talks.

“We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we must proceed with a humanitarian approach to this matter,” Modi said.

Referring to the Tamil issue, Modi said India hopes that the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of the community.

The prime minister also noted that India has so far provided Lines of Credit and grant assistance worth USD 5 billion to Sri Lanka.

“We have cooperation in all 25 districts of Sri Lanka and selection of our projects is always based on priorities of our partner countries,” PM Modi said.