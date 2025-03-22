Indian actress who allegedly rejected Rs 200 crore alimony

Hyderabad: In India, divorce cases are rising in cities, even though the overall divorce rate is still low at 1 percent. When celebrities separate, the topic of alimony often comes up. Recently, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma’s rumored Rs. 4.75 crore alimony made headlines.

But one story that surprised everyone was actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s choice after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Said “No” to Rs. 200 Crore?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and separated in 2021. After the divorce, reports said that Naga Chaitanya’s family offered her Rs. 200 crore as alimony. But Samantha refused to take the money.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (X)

She didn’t want any financial help. She wanted to move on and focus on her work instead.

People close to Samantha said she was heartbroken and didn’t even want to get out of bed. What she truly wanted from the marriage was love and support. When that ended, she didn’t feel like taking money was the right thing.

A Strong and Independent Woman

In an interview, Samantha shared that she thought the divorce would break her. But she surprised herself by staying strong.

She is rumored to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, while Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

Samantha’s upcoming film

Samantha is busy with new films like Rakt Bramhand and Bangaram. She continues to impress her fans with her strong choices and performances.