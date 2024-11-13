IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located on a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province has resulted in ash clouds.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 13th November 2024 4:25 pm IST
Indigo launches new direct flights from Hyderabad airport.
Representational image

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday, November 13, cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island.

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located on a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

Also Read
Parliamentary panel to hear officials on marriage age next week

The airline operates a daily flight from Bengaluru to Bali.

An official said Air India has cancelled its Bali flight. It operates a flight every day from Delhi to the Indonesian island. The service was being operated by Vistara, which has now been merged with Air India.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 13th November 2024 4:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button