IndiGo passenger slaps fellow traveller onboard Mumbai-Kolkata flight

New Delhi: An IndiGo passenger slapped a fellow passenger, who was on the aircraft aisle, onboard a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday.

A video clip of the incident shared on social media showed a passenger sitting in his seat suddenly slapping another passenger on the aisle, who started crying and was moved away from the spot.

Also, a cabin crew member is heard telling the passenger on the seat, “don’t do” while another passenger is heard asking why did he slap and that he does not have any right to hit anybody.

One of the passengers is also heard saying that the person who was hit was having a panic attack.

The incident occurred on flight 6E138, and after landing, the perpetrator was handed over to the security authorities at the Kolkata airport, the source said.

The perpetrator was also declared as unruly by the airline.

IndiGo issues statement

Without disclosing specific details, IndiGo said it is aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of its flights.

“Our crew acted in accordance with established standard operating procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol,” the airline said in a post on X.

The reason for the passenger slapping the fellow passenger was not immediately known.