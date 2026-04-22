In a world of quick getaways and crowded tourist spots, some journeys offer more than just a break, they offer connection. For travellers from Hyderabad, the Kamalapur Elephant Camp is one such place where nature, wildlife, and calm come together beautifully.

Located amid forests and close to the serene flow of the Pranahita River, this camp is not a typical tourist attraction. It is a peaceful space where elephants are cared for and allowed to live in a natural environment.

A sanctuary, not just a camp

Managed by the Maharashtra Forest Department, Kamalapur Elephant Camp is home to around 8-10 elephants. Many of them are rescued and brought here for care and rehabilitation. Some elephants are very old, with a few believed to be over 90 years of age.

This makes the visit more meaningful. You are not just seeing elephants, but witnessing a haven where they are looked after with patience and respect.

Unlike commercial camps, Kamalapur offers a simple and untouched experience. There are no loud shows or crowds. Instead, you hear birds, rustling trees, and the gentle presence of elephants moving freely. The surrounding forest, small water bodies, and open landscapes also make it a quiet spot for bird watching and enjoying scenic views. Visitors can calmly observe the elephants’ daily routines, eating, resting, and walking, which makes the entire experience feel grounded and real.

The highlights of Kamalapur Elephant Camp

The most engaging time is between 12 pm and 3 pm, when mahouts feed the elephants. Watching them stretch their trunks, gently take food, and interact with their caretakers is a joyful sight. Each elephant shows a different personality, some playful, some slow and calm. This close observation creates a special connection and leaves visitors smiling.

If you arrive earlier, you may also catch the elephants during their bath time in nearby water bodies. This is when they are at their most playful, splashing water, rolling around, and enjoying themselves freely. These moments feel natural and unfiltered, making them truly memorable.

A memory that stays

Kamalapur Elephant Camp is not about luxury. It is about slowing down and enjoying nature in its purest form. For travellers from Hyderabad, it offers a refreshing escape and a memory that stays long after the journey ends.

Travel from Hyderabad

Around 350-400 km from Hyderabad, Kamalapur Elephant Camp takes about 7-9 hours by road. Best reached by car; start early. Entry is free.