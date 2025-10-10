Israel military starts puling back from Gaza under ceasefire deal

Israeli troops finally began withdrawing from Gaza in Palestine on Friday, October 10 as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Some of the displaced people returned to their native places.

Uncertainty looms over when the hostilities will be suspended after two years of conflict. Israel ratified the ceasefire agreement with Hamas on Thursday.

According to a report by Reuters, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, some Israeli troops pulled back from the eastern area near the border, but tank shelling was heard.

In Nusseirat camp in the centre of the enclave, some Israeli soldiers dismantled their position and headed east towards the Israeli border, but other troops remained in the area after gunfire was heard in the early hours of Friday.

Israeli forces pulled out from the road along the Mediterranean coast into Gaza City, where hundreds of people had gathered hoping to return to the enclave’s main urban centre, which has been under Israeli assault for the past month. Gunfire nearby made many reluctant to move, and only a few were attempting to cross on foot, residents said.

Rescue workers in Gaza City began missions in areas they had been unable to reach before. Doctors said at least 10 bodies were recovered from previous strikes.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, “The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased.”

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners — a breakthrough greeted with joy and relief Thursday but also caution.

The war, which began with Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has also triggered other conflicts in the region, sparked worldwide protests and led to allegations of genocide that Israel denies.

Under the terms, Hamas intends to release all living hostages in a matter of days, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details of an agreement that has not been fully made public. Some 20 of the 48 hostages still in captivity are believed to be alive.

