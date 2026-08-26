Israeli strikes kill at least 4 people in Gaza’s refugee camp

Gaza: An Israeli strike killed at least three people on Tuesday, August 25, in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the casualties. Another strike, northwest of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killed at least one Palestinian and wounded four, according to the city’s Nasser hospital.

Israeli occupation artillery shells center Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/lN8CiRTLhw — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 25, 2026

Separately, Medical Aid for Palestinians, a United Kingdom-based charity providing health and humanitarian assistance, said an Israeli airstrike destroyed a warehouse belonging to a local partner in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. The warehouse stored nutritional supplies for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, the charity said.

Also Read Gaza children’s kites become target of Israeli military threats

The Israeli military said it struck a suspected militant in southern Gaza and several targets it described as Hamas infrastructure in Jabaliya. It did not immediately comment on the warehouse strike.

Palestinians in Gaza face severe food shortages, with many displaced families relying on scarce humanitarian aid and charity kitchens for meals.

On Monday, August 24, Israeli strikes and tank fire killed at least four people, including two children, triggering Palestinian residents of war-battered Gaza to flee their homes and businesses.

Israel has continued to carry out targeted killings in the week since a US delegation met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to push last year’s ceasefire deal forward.

US negotiator Jared Kushner asked Netanyahu to draw down Israel’s attacks in Gaza, a person familiar with the meeting said last week, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to brief journalists.