Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on PM Modi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after he took charge of the post again.

Positing a picture on X from his meeting with the prime minister, Soren said the meeting was a “courtesy call”.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had resigned as the chief minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became chief minister again on July 4.

