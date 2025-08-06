Hyderabad: The Tollywood industry is seeing major changes. Two big movies, Coolie and War 2, have applied for ticket price hikes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, thousands of film workers have gone on strike, demanding better wages. But there’s also a new opportunity for fresh talent to join the industry.

Film Workers on Strike for 30% Hike

The Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation has stopped all work from August 4. Over 10,000 workers from departments like lighting, costumes, editing, and sound are demanding a 30% increase in wages. They say their pay hasn’t increased in three years.

The Telugu Film Chamber refused the demand and said producers can now hire skilled workers without union membership.

New Talent Welcome in the Industry

The Telugu Film Producers Guild is now inviting skilled and passionate people to apply for jobs in the industry. They are looking for workers in:

Direction (ADs, script supervisors)

Cinematography (DoPs, camera team)

Lighting, Art, Sound departments

Editors, DI artists, VFX, Voice artists

Makeup, Costume, Choreographers

Stunt teams, Production Managers, and more

Eligibility: Skill certification or experience in films, web series, or ads is preferred. Ability to work in a team and on sets is important.

Apply now: http://atfpg.com/form.html

Email: info@atfpg.com

THE SITE IS DOWN.



Ticket Prices Go Up for Big Films

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, and War 2, featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan, are releasing soon. Because these films have huge stars and are coming during a holiday weekend, the teams have asked for higher ticket prices.

If these movies get good reviews, the ticket hike may work. But if the audience gives a mixed response, it could affect collections.