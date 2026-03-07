Journalists held for taking photos, videos of Iranian ship in Kerala

Published: 7th March 2026 7:41 pm IST
Cochin Port (Representational Photo)

Kochi: Two media persons and a boat driver were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the high security zone of Cochin Port harbour here and taking photos and videos of an Iranian ship on Saturday, police said.

They allegedly took photographs and videos of the Iranian ship that anchored as part of a diplomatic decision of the Government of India for life-saving purposes, police said.

The Harbour police arrested the reporter of a prominent TV channel, its cameraman and the speed boat driver under a case registered based on the information received.

According to the FIR, the accused unlawfully trespassed into the Southern Coil Berth (SCB), a high-security area of the Cochin Port harbour in Willington Island, at about 7.50 am.

The accused also attempted to circulate these visuals, which could pose a threat to the security of the country, particularly that of the state, the FIR added.

The Harbour Crime police registered the case under section 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of BNS and relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.

An investigation is underway, and further details could not be divulged at the moment, police added.

