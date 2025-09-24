Jubilee Hills blasting: HC orders govt to regulate permissions as per law

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, September 23, instructed the state government to see that all statutory requirements are complied with before granting approvals for blasting rocks and hills.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a batch of public interest litigations, along with a letter written in 2024 by a High Court judge, raising concerns over night-time blasting activities behind Nyaya Vihar in Jubilee Hills.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan informed the court that, as per earlier orders, permissions for blasting are issued only by the City Police Commissioner.

Before approval, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is consulted through its Joint Chief Controller of Explosives.

He further stated that the Deputy Commissioner of Police personally inspects the site and submits a report on the impact of such blasting on nearby residential areas. Only after this process, permission is granted, he clarified.

The AAG also submitted that the construction company engaged in works behind Nyaya Vihar had completed blasting operations in July as per the due permissions.

Recording these submissions, the bench directed the government to ensure full compliance with rules and regulations before permitting any such activity and disposed of the petitions accordingly.