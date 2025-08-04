Justice Ghosh panel blames KCR, Harish Rao for Kaleshwaram project irregularities

Hyderabad: The Justice PC Ghosh Commission has directly held former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, along with former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, responsible for irregularities in the construction, operation and maintenance of the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project’s barrages.

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy briefed the cabinet about the 650-page report on Monday, August 4, in Hyderabad.

The report mentioned the names of KCR 32 times, Harish Rao 19 times and former minister Eatala Rajender five times. Rajender is now a BJP Lok Sabha member.

A committee of experts had advised against taking up the Kaleshwaram project, but the BRS regime had “intentionally suppressed” the report, they said.

Sources suggest that the government may direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take further action based on the commission’s findings.

On July 31, the Justice PC Ghose Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, submitted its report to the Telangana government.

The Commission probed the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

During the last 15 months, the Ghose Commission examined over 115 witnesses, including engineers and retired and serving officials associated with the barrages and others.

KCR appeared before the Commission on June 11, explaining the need to redesign and re-engineer it the Kaleshwaram project.

(With PTI inputs)