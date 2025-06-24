Kajol breaks silence on her ‘Haunted’ Ramoji Film City remark

Mumbai: Actress Kajol has been facing a lot of backlash for her remark on Hyderabad’s iconic Ramoji Film City.

Now, she has finally broken her silence on the matter, claiming that she has filmed several projects in the Ramoji Film City, and always found the environment there to be extremely professional.

Claiming that she even saw many tourists enjoying a good time there, Kajol wrote on her X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline, “I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children.”

— Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 23, 2025

During a promotional interview for her movie “Maa”, Kajol was asked if she had ever sensed a negative energy in real life. To this, she admitted that she in fact has experienced it a number of times.

Kajol added that she has shot at places where she was unable to sleep all night and felt that it would be better if she just left.

Citing the example of Ramoji Film City, she went on to say, “It’s considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I’ve been lucky not to have seen anything paranormal, though.”

This remark faced a lot of criticism from some of the netizens.

Work-wise, Kajol’s upcoming mythological drama “Maa” is expected to reach the big screen on June 27 this year.

Helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, in collaboration with Kumar Mangat Pathak, “Maa” also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in key roles, along with others.