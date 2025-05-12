Mumbai: It’s been nearly seven years since Bollywood star Anushka Sharma graced the big screen, yet the actress continues to remain a fan favourite. Whether it’s her appearances at events, her time with husband Virat Kohli, or glimpses into her personal life, Anushka is always in the headlines. Even past stories involving the actress regularly resurface online, sparking conversations among fans.

One such controversy that has made a comeback online is filmmaker Karan Johar’s old admission about trying to derail Anushka’s career before it even began. During a candid conversation at the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, KJo admitted that he once asked producer Aditya Chopra not to sign Anushka Sharma for her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

“I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career,” he said, revealing that he had suggested another actress for the role after seeing Anushka’s picture. The shocking revelation, made in Anushka’s presence during promotions for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has since triggered fresh debates around nepotism and outsider struggles in the film industry.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth 2025 and movies

Despite initial hurdles, Anushka went on to establish herself as one of Bollywood’s top female stars. With critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, PK, Sultan, and Sanju, she carved a space for herself in an otherwise insider-dominated industry.

With a reported net worth of Rs. 255 crore, Anushka continues to be a prominent and influential figure both in Bollywood and beyond. Today, she is one of the richest actresses in India.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, following which she took a break from acting. Her much-awaited comeback with the cricket biopic Chakda Xpress was announced in 2022, but recent reports suggest the film has been put on an indefinite hold, leaving fans waiting for her return to the silver screen.